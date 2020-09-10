Death Notice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leo Allen Barber, 61, of Lebanon passed away Sunday, September 6, at his home. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

Leone May Brown, 74, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday September 14, 2020 at Crowfoot Baptist Church in Lebanon. Private burial will be at Maplewood Pioneer Cemetery in Scotts Mills. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Kristin May Easton, 51, of Jefferson passed away on September 6, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Bill Schaub passed away on September 2, 2020 in Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Sheila G. Sollars, 82, formerly of Lobster Valley, passed away in Milwaukie September 5, 2020. Burial will be at Charles Hendrix Cemetery in Lobster Valley. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Donald Irving Wilson, 96, of Monroe, Oregon passed away at his home in Monroe on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Memorial services are pending. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.