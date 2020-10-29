 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notice

Death Notice

{{featured_button_text}}

Robert “Bob” B. Milum, 83 of Albany, passed away Thursday morning October 29, 2020, at the Salem Hospital. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jack Garland Little, 82, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday. October 29, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Cheridith “Cheri” June Terwilliger, 78, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday October 28, 2020 in Albany. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Donna J. Lewis, 78, of Corvallis, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Independence, McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Services are pending.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News