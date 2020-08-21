Death Notice

Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Ronald Lee Kruse, 65, of Albany passed away on March 14, 2020. There will be a celebration of Life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Hope Church in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com