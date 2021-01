Death Notice

Marjorie Armstrong, 100, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Brookdale Memory Care. Arrangements are pending with Fisher Funeral Home.

Diane Lorraine Ikola, 75, of Albany, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Camille D. Skinner, 80, of New Orleans, passed away in Corvallis, Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at home. Arrangements by DeMoss Durdan Funeral Home.

Elizabeth "Betty" Sheffield, 86, of Albany, passed away January 19, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Warren Listy, 71, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service.

