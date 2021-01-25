Death Notice

Miranda Lynn Dudzik, 43, of Albany, passed away January 22, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Arvella Lou Miller, 93, of Corvallis, passed away January 23, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Everett Robert Moreland, 74, of Corvallis passed away January 21, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Teddy Lee Stephens, 73, of Philomath, passed away January 23, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mary Louise Stevens, 80 of Albany, passed away on January 23, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.