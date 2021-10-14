Death Notice

Julie L. Green, 60, of Corvallis died Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at her residence. DeMoss-Durdan is handling the arrangements.

James Errol Isaac, 80, of Sweet Home died Wednesday in Bend. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

Lola Louise Isaac, 78, of Sweet Home died Monday in Lebanon. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

Raymond Keith Peterson, 58, of Salem died October 12, 2021 at Salem Hospital. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.