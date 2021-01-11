 Skip to main content
Death Notice

John M Archibald, 85, of Corvallis, passed away January 9, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Colleen K. Kentta, 62, of Monroe, passed away January 9, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

James "Jim" Anthony Mehn, 86, of Lebanon passed away Saturday January 9, 2021. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Nicholas Mandel, 40, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jill LeVern Namitz, 76, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Agnes Otto, 91, of Jefferson passed away on January 8, 2021. Fisher Funeral home is handling arrangements.

