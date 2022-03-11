Death Notice

Teddy L. Adams, 83, of Lebanon, passed away on March 10, 2022 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Bryon L. Nelson, 69, of Lebanon, passed away on March 10, 2022 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Eddeana Marie Vogt, 76, of Albany, passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.