Death Notice

Kenith Dell Laster III, 27, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday November 13, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Homan Hamedanizadeh, 41, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday. November 12, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements

Patricia Sipe, 88, of Albany passed away Saturday at Bonaventure in North Albany. Arrangements are pending with Fisher Funeral Home.

Steven Leroy Pitts, 64, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday November 14, 2020 Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

William Webb, 64, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday November 13, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Dean “Tom” Kingsbury, 73 of Dallas passed away November 4, 2020. Demoss Durdan handling the arrangements.

Harriet W. Cavalli, 82, of Corvallis, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Evergreen Hospice in Albany. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.