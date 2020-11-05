Death Notice

Sharon “Sherri” Ozarowicz, 61, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Portland. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Sharon “Sherri” Ozarowicz, 61, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Portland. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.