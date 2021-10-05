Death Notice

Beverly A. Davis, 75, of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, September 29. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Lisa Ede, 74, of Corvallis, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at her home. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home
Angie Dawn Westbrook-Harter, 45, of Albany passed away September 30, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Ricky L. Jones, 64, of Albany, died October 2, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Kurt Melvin Kohler, 77, of Albany passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
William E. "Bill" Rietz, 81, of Albany passed away September 18, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.
Kathleen Summerlin, 63, passed away on Saturday, September 25, in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
