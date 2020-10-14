Death Notice

Janice Lorraine Richmond, 82, of Sweet Home passed away Friday, October 11, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Rodney D. Cummings, 93, of Corvallis passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Arrangements by Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory.
Albert “Bud” Fortier, 94, of Albany passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
