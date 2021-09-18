 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Phillip Jay Cave, 85, of Lebanon, passed away September 14, 2021 in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Cleda A. Jones, 98, of Corvallis, passed away at Conifer House in Corvallis on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Steven James LaCoste, 38, of Sweet Home, died Thursday, September 9th. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Donald Gregory Mason, 53, of Albany, passed away on September 15, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Michael Allen Nordyke, 72, of Albany, died September 16, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jeffrey Boyd Stafford, 66, of Sweet Home, died Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

