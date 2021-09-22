Death Notices

Ronald "Jay" Fortson, 59, of Brownsville, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Arthur H. Lachenbruch, 95, passed away at the Morning Glory Care Home in Corvallis on September 20, 2021. Neptune Cremation Service is handling arrangements.

Michael George Saslow, 84, of Albany passed away on September 21, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.