 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ronald "Jay" Fortson, 59, of Brownsville, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Arthur H. Lachenbruch, 95, passed away at the Morning Glory Care Home in Corvallis on September 20, 2021. Neptune Cremation Service is handling arrangements.

Michael George Saslow, 84, of Albany passed away on September 21, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient Mexican city of Teotihuacan still affecting urban environments today

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News