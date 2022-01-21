 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Larry Radie, 82, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Rovena Faye Varbel, 91, of Lebanon, passed away in Corvallis on January 18, 2022. Arrangements by City View Funeral Home in Salem.

