 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Lyle Frederic Christensen, 86, of Philomath, passed away Saturday at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Larry William Painter, 83, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Garrett James Skeele, 19, of Albany, passed away Monday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Orbit poised for small satellite launch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News