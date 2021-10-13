 Skip to main content
Death Notices

William "Bill" Albright, Jr., 96, of Lebanon, died October 11, 2021, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

John W. Gaylord, 85, of Adair Village passed away Thursday October 7, 2021. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home

Thomas G. Nunn, 70, of Blodgett, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home

Rachael Joy Odren, 56, of Sweet Home passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Betty Rose Lovelady Robidart, 86, of Corvallis, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Bonaventure of Albany. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

