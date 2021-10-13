Death Notices

William "Bill" Albright, Jr., 96, of Lebanon, died October 11, 2021, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
John W. Gaylord, 85, of Adair Village passed away Thursday October 7, 2021. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home
Thomas G. Nunn, 70, of Blodgett, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home
Rachael Joy Odren, 56, of Sweet Home passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Betty Rose Lovelady Robidart, 86, of Corvallis, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Bonaventure of Albany. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.