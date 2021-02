Death Notices

Merle Everett Caldwell, 101, of Albany, died February 24, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Ruth Ann Hoehn, 66, of Corvallis, died February 24, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Linda Hoffman, 68, of Tangent, died February 24, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Roger Joel Hooley, 70, of Albany, died February 23, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

James Carson Scruggs, 63, of Corvallis, died Monday, February 15, 2021. Arrangements are being handled by DeMoss-Durdan.

Evelyn Maie Walker, 89, of Sweet Home died Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements