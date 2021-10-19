 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Carol W. Anspacher, 82, of Corvallis passed away, Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at her residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Tammy P. Hathaway, 52, of Philomath passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

John J. Lobdell Jr., 68, of Corvallis, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

