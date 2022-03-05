Death Notices

Michael David Ball, 69, died March 1, 2022, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Anthony James Cavazos Christie, 19, of Albany, passed away Monday evening in a traffic incident. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Gliceria Jaranilla Iverson, 89, of Albany, passed away Thursday evening at the Samaritan Albany General Hospital. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Gwenn Frances Marchese, 79, of Albany, passed away Thursday afternoon at the Golden Nest Adult Foster Care home in Salem. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
