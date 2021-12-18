 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Clyde "Ron" Henderson, 73, of Monmouth, passed away on December 14, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Julie A. Salisbury, 64, of Lebanon, died December 16, 2021 at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 murders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News