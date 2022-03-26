Death Notices

Paul Avery Carlson, 61, of Marcola, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Anne Glassey, 89, of Corvallis, passed away at their home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Dolores Faye Haslem, 87, of Albany, passed away on March 23, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mary Alice Jubera, 92, of Albany, passed away on Thursday, March 24 at Lydia's House at the Mennonite Village. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Jerry Alfred Kittson, 84, of Sweet Home, passed away on Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
