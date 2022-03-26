 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Paul Avery Carlson, 61, of Marcola, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Anne Glassey, 89, of Corvallis, passed away at their home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dolores Faye Haslem, 87, of Albany, passed away on March 23, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mary Alice Jubera, 92, of Albany, passed away on Thursday, March 24 at Lydia's House at the Mennonite Village. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jerry Alfred Kittson, 84, of Sweet Home, passed away on Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News