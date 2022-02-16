 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Ron Buckmiller, 72, of Albany, passed away at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Shelley Dee Crozier, 65, of Corvallis, passed away Feb 15, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Judy Ann Hurley, 67, of Albany, passed away at Regency of Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Disney resorts halt masks requirements for vaccinated visitors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News