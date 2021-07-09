Death Notices

 Skip to main content
Virginia Cornett, 101, of Lebanon, passed away July 5, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Betsy Grimsley, 63, of Albany, died July 8, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

James Miles Jarvis, 77, of Albany, passed away July 7, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

