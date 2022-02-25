 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Robert C. "Bob" Anderson, 69, of Albany, passed away February 17, at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Lula Darlene Bewley, 88, of Albany, passed away on Tuesday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

