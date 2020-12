Death Notices

Geraldine “Jeanie” E. Hart, 71, passed away in Lebanon on Friday, December 25, 2020. Huston-Jost is handling the arrangements.

Anna Elizabeth Trivett, 40, of Corvallis, Oregon passed away at OHSU in Portland, Oregon on Christmas, December 25, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Geraldine Ethel Dukes, 93, passed away on December 24, 2020 in Albany. Huston-Jost is handling the arrangements.

John Kelley, 79, of Albany passed away on December 27, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Thelma Irene Fizz, 85, of Lebanon passed away on December 26, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

William J. Purcell, 82, died on Saturday, December 26, in Portland. Huston-Jost is handling the arrangements.

Clifford R. Myers, 74, died in Sweet Home on Friday, December 25. Huston-Jost is handling the arrangements.

Douglas Hinkley Tuller, 87, of Sweet Home passed away Friday, December 25, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.