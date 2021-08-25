 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bruce L. Henderson, 59, of Corvallis, died Aug 21, 2021. Memorial services are pending through McHenry Funeral Home.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Take a look inside the 'Bermuda Triangle' in space

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News