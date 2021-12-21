Death Notices

Harold Eugene Folmsbee, 92, of Albany, passed away on December 16, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Michael Lynn Heath, 72, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Irene Schrock Herbert, 100, of Corvallis, passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany on Thursday, December 16, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Lorna C. Hewson, 71, of Philomath, passed away December 15, 2021, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan funeral home.

Hilda Darline Kreutzkampf, 24, of Albany, passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Delores "Arlene" Pugh, 86, of Corvallis, passed away at her home at Stoneybrook Assisted Living in Corvallis on Friday, December 17, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mary Jean Richardson, 78, of Albany, passed away Saturday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.

Christopher D. Rivera, 70, of Corvallis, passed away, Monday, December 13, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home