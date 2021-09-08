Death Notices

Ruth Davis, 74, formerly of Albany, died August 31, 2021 in Garden City, Idaho. Arrangements by Driskill Memorial Chapel of John Day.

Joan DeLieu, 86, of Monroe, died Sept 4, 2021. Funeral Arrangements will be announced by McHenry Funeral Home.

Leah "Bee" Kropf, 86, of Albany passed away on September 7, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Virgil Moore, 79, of Lebanon, died September 6, 2021, in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dr. Armin Olsen, 82, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Steve A. Parviainen, 73, died on Monday, September 6, in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling his arrangements.

Jeanette M. (LaFond) Scott, 77, of Corvallis, Oregon passed away at Salem Hospital in Salem, Oregon on Thursday, September 2, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.