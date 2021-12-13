Death Notices

Eleanor A. Barr, 89, of Albany, passed away December 9, 2021 at her residence. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Eugene "Gene" Coddington, 93, of Lebanon, died December 4, 2021, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Diego B. Long, 49, of Corvallis, died on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Winona M. Olson, 81, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Bradley M. Rinkin, 53, of Albany, passed away December 8, 2021, at his home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Albert H. Russell, 86, of Lebanon, died December 10, 2021, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Martin E. Thompson, 93, of Corvallis, died on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Brookdale Assisted Living, in Albany. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.