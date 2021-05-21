 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Johnny David Beaver, 65, of Lebanon, died May 5. Weddle Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Seth Lee Isaacs, 46, of Albany, passed away May 23. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Kendra Parry, 73, of Coquille, died May 10 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory is taking care of arrangements.

Dr. Veril "Van" Volk, 82, of Corvallis, passed away at his home in Corvallis on May 19. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mideast cease-fire begins after bloody 11-day war

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News