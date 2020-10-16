 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Sandra Jo Austin, 73, of Albany passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Carol Jane Taucher, 87, of Albany passed away October 14, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Norman C. Gerig, 87, of Albany passed away Tuesday morning at Starting Point Adult Foster Care in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

