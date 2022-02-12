 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

  • 0

Joyce G. Dewater, 91, of Albany, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 at her residence. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Susan Marie Huffaker, 66, of Corvallis, passed away on February 6, 2022. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling her arrangements.

