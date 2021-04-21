Death Notices

James Donald Childers, 94, of Corvallis, died at his home in Corvallis on Friday, April 16, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Yen Xuan Dong, 62, of Corvallis, died at his home in Corvallis on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
James Emanuel, Jr., 73, of Corvallis, died at his home in Corvallis on Sunday, April 18, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Donna M. Grimes, 95, died on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Salem. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Lytton Alden Kendall, 83, of Corvallis, died Friday, April 16, 2021 at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Wilbur David Kropf, 96, of Halsey, died Monday, April 19, 2021 at his home. Musgrove Family Mortuary is handling arrangements.
Patty D. McRae, 64, died in Albany on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Richard R. Morris, 92, of Tangent, died April 18, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Victoria L. Poage, 59, of Corvallis, died at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Sunday, April 18, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Michael Warren Wollander, 61, died at his home in Corvallis on Sunday, April 18. 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
