 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

James Donald Childers, 94, of Corvallis, died at his home in Corvallis on Friday, April 16, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Yen Xuan Dong, 62, of Corvallis, died at his home in Corvallis on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

James Emanuel, Jr., 73, of Corvallis, died at his home in Corvallis on Sunday, April 18, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Donna M. Grimes, 95, died on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Salem. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Lytton Alden Kendall, 83, of Corvallis, died Friday, April 16, 2021 at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Wilbur David Kropf, 96, of Halsey, died Monday, April 19, 2021 at his home. Musgrove Family Mortuary is handling arrangements.

Patty D. McRae, 64, died in Albany on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Richard R. Morris, 92, of Tangent, died April 18, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Victoria L. Poage, 59, of Corvallis, died at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Sunday, April 18, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Michael Warren Wollander, 61, died at his home in Corvallis on Sunday, April 18. 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House Dems push police reform after Chauvin trial

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News