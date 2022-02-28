Death Notices

Michael Sheridan Bevington, 67, of Albany, passed away on Friday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Garey Higgins, 18, passed away in Portland, Oregon on Feb. 1, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joan Knudtson , 65, of Lebanon, passes away Feb. 25, 2022. Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service, Lebanon.

Barbara Jo Middleton, 89, of Lebanon, passed away February 27, 2022 in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Boyd Nash, 88, of Corvallis, passed away Feb. 26, 2022. Funeral arrangements will be announced by McHenry Funeral Home.

Charles Polk, passed away in Corvallis, Oregon on Feb. 21, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Catherine Theresa Schwab, 90, passed away on Sunday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Nellie Frances Todd, 86, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Larry E. Wallace, Jr., 61, of Lebanon, passed away February 27, 2022 in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.