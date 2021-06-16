Death Notices

 Skip to main content
Mary Barbara Heumann Adams, 93, of Corvallis, passed away June 12, 2021. Arrangements are by DeMoss-Durdan.

Marian Jeannette Hill, 89, of Veneta, passed away June 7, 2021. Arrangements are being handled by DeMoss-Durdan.

Marjorie Claire Knittel, 86, of Corvallis, passed away June 11, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Suzanne Carol Knopp, 82, of Corvallis, passed away June 12, 2021, at home. Arrangements are being handled by DeMoss-Durdan.

