Death Notices

Nina Moyer, 75, of Albany passed away on October 15, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dorothy May Newman, 88, of Corvallis passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Services are pending at this time. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Janice Bennett, 84, of Philomath passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Service plans are pending. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

