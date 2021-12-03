 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Loretta Mae Alley, 85, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, December 1, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Henry Albert Turcott, 81, of Albany, passed away on November 30, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

