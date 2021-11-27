 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Michael Lee Choate, 43, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Jeanne M. Graham, 103, of Corvallis, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, November 20, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Robert "Bob" Leon Grissom, 78, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Opal E. Grossnicklaus, 97, of Corvallis, died November 21. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Alice Faye Nicklasson, 79, of Lebanon, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Eric Olson, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Kathleen J. Seits, 87, of Corvallis, passed away at Corvallis Manor on Saturday, November 20, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Wayne George Stoddard Jr., 88, of Albany, passed away Monday at his home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Richard David Tabor, 81, of Albany, formerly of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

