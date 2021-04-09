Death Notices

Patricia Irene Chilcote, 83, passed away in Newberg on Thursday, April 8, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Melvin Cade Larson, 73, of Corvallis, died Tuesday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Cathy Sue Canfield, 64, of Albany, longtime resident of Sweet Home, died Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Betty Jean Mustola, 93, of Albany, died Tuesday afternoon at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. At her request no public service will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Cynthia Wardles, 65, passed away in Albany on Thursday, April 8, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.