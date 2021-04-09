 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Patricia Irene Chilcote, 83, passed away in Newberg on Thursday, April 8, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Melvin Cade Larson, 73, of Corvallis, died Tuesday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Cathy Sue Canfield, 64, of Albany, longtime resident of Sweet Home, died Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

Betty Jean Mustola, 93, of Albany, died Tuesday afternoon at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. At her request no public service will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Cynthia Wardles, 65, passed away in Albany on Thursday, April 8, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ambulances overwhelmed as Brazil virus cases soar

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News