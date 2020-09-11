Death Notices

Dorance "Joe" Barber, 79, of Lebanon died Wednesday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
Leo Allen Barber, 61, of Lebanon passed away Sunday, September 6, at his home. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
Leone May Brown, 74, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Crowfoot Baptist Church in Lebanon. Private burial will be at Maplewood Pioneer Cemetery in Scotts Mills. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Kristin May Easton, 51, of Jefferson passed away on September 6, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Betty Jean Ellis, 95, of Philomath passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Richard Evan Forbess, 87, of Corvallis passed away at Timberhill Court in Albany on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. For more information and to leave condolence messages for the family, please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Bill Schaub passed away on September 2, 2020 in Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Sheila G. Sollars, 82, formerly of Lobster Valley, passed away in Milwaukie September 5, 2020. Burial will be at Charles Hendrix Cemetery in Lobster Valley. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Robert "Bob" J. Sonn, 71, of Philomath passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Memorial service arrangements are pending at this time. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Robert L. Swall, 89, of Albany passed away at his home on Thursday, September 10, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com for more information and to leave condolence messages to the family.
Donald Irving Wilson, 96, of Monroe, Oregon passed away at his home in Monroe on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Memorial services are pending. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.