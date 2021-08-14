Death Notices

 Skip to main content
Constance Knight, 69, of Albany, passed away Wednesday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at Fisher Funeral Home.

William Ray Whitlock, 85, of Philomath, passed away at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany on Thursday, August 12, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

