 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

James M. Compton, 79, of Corvallis, passed away August 25, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Judith Ann Harrison, 83, of Albany, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Cheryl Lynn Hopkins, 67, of Albany, died August 30, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

William P. Rawluk, 92, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Susan Deann Stewart, 48, of Albany, passed away Friday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronauts aboard ISS host pizza night

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News