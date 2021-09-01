Death Notices

James M. Compton, 79, of Corvallis, passed away August 25, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.
Judith Ann Harrison, 83, of Albany, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Cheryl Lynn Hopkins, 67, of Albany, died August 30, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
William P. Rawluk, 92, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.
Susan Deann Stewart, 48, of Albany, passed away Friday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
