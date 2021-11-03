 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Jack A. Powell, 90, of Lebanon, died October 27, 2021 in Eugene. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Gary "Craig" Starr, 76, of Lebanon, died November 1, 2021, in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Donald Glen Williams, 95, of Albany, passed away October 31, 2021 at his home in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

