Death Notices

James Owen Coffield, 83, of Corvallis, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Harry William Stauf, 77, of Albany, passed away December 20, 2021, at his home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Johnathan Eric Taylor, 59, of Albany, passed away December 20, 2021, at his home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

