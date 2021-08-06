Death Notices

 Skip to main content
Alvin John Barrios, 84, of Albany, passed away August 4, 2021, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Gayle Ann Eisenbrandt, 66, of Scio, passed away August 4, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Martha J. Hurst, 96, of Lebanon, died August 4, 2021, in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Peggy Lynn O'Hara, 68, of Albany, passed away August 4, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Thomas John Patla, 69, of Albany, passed away August 3, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Virginia Sedivy, 88, of Corvallis, passed away July 21, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Lawrence Winiarski, 81, of Corvallis, passed away at his home in Corvallis, August 5, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

