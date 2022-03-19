 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Barbara L. Baxter, 92, of Jefferson, passed away March 15, 2022 at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Donald LeLand McCray, 77, of Albany, passed away at his home on March 12, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

