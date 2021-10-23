Death Notices

John Carter, 61, of Albany, passed away Sunday at his home. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.
Barry Alan Johnson, 79, of Albany, passed away October 17, at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Bobby Ray Presson, 53, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Dorothy Traeger, of Scio, passed away October 20, 2021. Weddle Funeral Service is handling arrangements.
Dean Vincent, Jr., 102, of Alsea, passed away at his home in Alsea on Friday, October 22, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Stanley Miller Warfel, 96, of Halsey, passed away Tuesday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.
