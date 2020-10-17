 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices

Death Notices

{{featured_button_text}}

Donald Lytle, 59, of Corvallis passed away on October 12, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Leonora "Lee" Aronow, 86, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at here Corvallis home. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory.

Dolores “Lori” C. Schwartz, 81, of Albany passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Matthew R. Monahan, 38, of Corvallis passed away at his residence in Corvallis on Friday, October 16, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Barbara J. Farnsworth, 74, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling her arrangements.

Jack J. Phillips, 85, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Portland. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling his arrangements.

Wilma “Jean” Loraine Jameson, 84, of Albany passed away on October 15, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News