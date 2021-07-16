 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Russell Dale Canaday, 83, of Corvallis, passed away July 14, 2021. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Caroline B. Putney, 88, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Barbara Teresa Watkins, 96, of Corvallis, passed away at her home in Corvallis, July 15, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

